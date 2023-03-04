Results for Tipp teams in today’s AIL action

All three Tipperary AIL teams were in action this afternoon.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond welcomed Ballymena to New Ormond Park.

Nenagh dominated the first half, and despite Ballymena making a dramatic comeback in the second half, Nenagh took the win on a fulltime score of 34-24.

Also in Division 2A, Cashel was away this afternoon against Barnhall in Parsonstown.

Barnhall were the victors in that game, 21–17.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel welcomed Skerries to Ardghaoithe.

It wasn’t to be for Clonmel, as the visitors won 18–10.