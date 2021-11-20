RESULTS: Penalties needed in Under 19B football decider whilst Ballina crowned Junior A football champions

Penalties were needed to decide the county Under 19B football final in Dundrum this afternoon.

Cappawhite Gaels and Upperchurch-Drombane finished 1-08 a piece after extra-time with spot kicks needed.

Cappawhite Gaels were 4-3 victors in the shootout to win the title.

Meanwhile, Ballina have been crowned county Junior A football champions.

That’s after they defeated Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in today’s final in Kilcommon on a full-time score of 3-10 to 1-02.

Tippperary footballer Steven O’Brien captained the side and they will now play in the 2022 Tipperary Intermediate football championship, joining Borrisokane as just the second North side playing at the level.

Elsewhere, Rockwell Rovers have been crowned Tom Cusack Cup champions.

They defeated Aherlow in today’s final in Sean Treacy Park by a single point on a full-time score of 1-07 to 0-09.