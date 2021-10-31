RESULTS: County final lineups set in Tipperary hurling championships

The line up for this year’s Tipperary Senior, Seamus O’Riain, Intermediate and Junior A hurling championships have been confirmed following today’s results.

In the Dan Breen Cup, Loughmore/Castleiney, who were beaten by a point in last year’s county final, have booked their place in this year’s decider.

That’s after the Mid side defeated Borrisileigh in Semple Stadium on a full-time score of 1-18 to 1-15.

Borrisileigh led throughout the game but a point from John McGrath saw the mid side take their first lead in the 55th minute, which they held until the final whistle.

Borrisileigh were reduced to 14-men late on when Kieran Maher received a second yellow card whilst John McGrath scored 1-12 on the day, including a penalty in the 59th minute.

They now go on to play Thurles Sarsfields in the county final on November 14th.

Meanwhile in the Seamus O’Riain, Templederry had a dominant victory over Cashel King Cormacs in their semi-final on The Ragg.

They booked their place in the final against Killenaule with a 4-23 to 1-11 victory over the west side, who were reduced to 13-men.

In the intermediate championship meanwhile, this year’s final will consist of Kilsheelan-Kilcash and Moyne/Templetuohy, following today’s semi-finals.

Kilsheelan were 3-19 to 1-13 winners over Moneygall in Littleton whilst Moyne were 3-20 to 2-10 winners over Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Boherlahan.

Elsewhere in intermediate, Moyle Rovers have been relegated following a 0-13 to 0-09 loss to Arravale Rovers in the relegation final, which took place Golden today.

Both Junior A hurling semi-finals also took place this afternoon.

North champions Nenagh Éire Óg were beaten by Holycross/Ballycahill in Dolla on a full-time score of 1-18 to 2-13.

Holycross will play Skeheenarinky in this year’s final following Skeheenarinky’s 1-15 to 1-11 victory over Galtee Rovers in Cahir.