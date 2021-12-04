RESULTS: Cashel win four on the bounce whilst Nenagh woes continue

Cashel’s good from in the AIL continued today as they made it four wins on the bounce.

They were at home today in Division 2A were they beat Dolphin on a final score of 24-7.

At the other end of Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond suffered their fourth defeat in a row.

They played Limerick side Old Crescent this afternoon where it finished up Old Crescent 30 Nenagh 15 in New Ormond Park.

The result means Nenagh remain bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, Clonmel’s game with Tullamore was called off under instruction from the IRFU.