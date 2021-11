Cashel have gotten their second win in a row in Division 2A of the AIL.

They’ve beaten Ballymena in Spafield on a final score of 24 points to 14.

Elsewhere in the Division, Nenagh Ormond were beaten at home by Belfast side Queen’s University.

It finished up 45-15 to the northerners in New Ormond Park.

In Division 2C, Clonmel suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of City of Derry.

The Ulster side were 9 point to 6 winners over the Tipp outfit in Derry.