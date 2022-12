Today’s scheduled card at Navan has been cancelled – and won’t be rescheduled.

The track at the Meath venue failed to pass an early morning inspection.

Racing will proceed at Thurles, however, where the ground is yielding.

The first is off there shortly before a quarter-to-one.

Following an inspection, racing will also go ahead at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium tonight with the first race getting underway at 7.30pm.