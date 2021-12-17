Rachael wins first award of potentially trophy-laden weekend

Rachael Blackmore has picked up another prestigious award.

The Killenaule jockey has been crowned the 2021 Irish Times and Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year.

She’s also in the running for RTE Sportsperson of the Year, which will be announced tomorrow, and the BBC World Sport Star of the Year award, to be announced on Sunday.

Rachael became a household name this year after becoming the first woman to win Cheltenham Leading Jockey, and also winning the Aintree Grand National on board Minella Times.