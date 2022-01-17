Rachael named Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year

Rachael Blackmore is still receiving major accolades for her historic sporting performances last year.

The Killenaule jockey has been named the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year for 2021, after becoming Cheltenham’s Champion Jockey and winning the Aintree Grand National.

Rachael picked up a series of high profile awards last month, including RTE’s Sportsperson of the Year and the BBC’s World Sports Star of the Year.

Among the other winners of the Irish Independent awards, Limerick’s hurlers were named Team of the Year – an award which Loughmore-Castleiney were also nominated for.