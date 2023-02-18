Rachael Blackmore in horseracing action in Gowran Park today

Rachael Blackmore was in horseracing action in Gowran Park today.

The Killenaule jockey landed today’s feature race the Grade 2 Red Mills Chase, aboard the Willie Mullins trained Janidil.

9-year-old Janidil was winning on his seasonal debut.

Afterwards Rachael said that Janidil is a high class horse who was perfectly suited by the soft ground.

“He was very good. He’s had a very good performance. It suit him perfectly. He is a high class horse and he always seems to run well fresh and that was a big help there.”