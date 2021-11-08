Rachael Blackmore continues good form into new National Hunt season

Rachael Blackmore is continuing her form from last season as the new national hunt season gains momentum.

Over the weekend, she recorded five victories, including four winners in Naas on Saturday.

The Killenaule native has had a hugely successful 2021 winning the Champion Hurdle, Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Aintree Grand National.

She was onboard Minella Times for the Grand National success and according to trainer Henry De Bromhead, Minella Times will be targeting the same race again next April.

Speaking to Mike Vince, Rachael is hoping for more success this year:

“As jockeys, we are just trying to continue on and stay riding winners.

“I’m extremely lucky to be associated with Henry’s yard, what he did last year was sensational to be honest.

“If you rode for him in the Gold Cup or the Grand National you were going to be in the first two places home so I’m very lucky to be associated with him and hopefully we can have more success this year.”