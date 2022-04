Rachael Blackmore is in action in the Irish Grand National in Fiaryhouse this afternoon.

The Killenaule jockey is on board ‘Full Time Score’ for Henry De Bromhead, who’s priced at 7-to-1 to win the big race, which gets underway at 5 o’clock.

That’s one of three rides Blackmore has today.

She’s on ‘ Commandingpresence’ in the 3.15 before finishing her day on board ‘Nobody Home’ in the Handicap Chase at 5.40pm.