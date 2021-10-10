Quarter-final matchups confirmed in Tipperary senior camogie championship

The quarter-finals have been set in the Tipperary senior camogie championship, following the conclusion of the group stages last night.

In group 1, Drom-Inch defeated Thurles Sarsfields on a final score of 3-19 to 0-09 to top the group whilst elsewhere in the group, Clonoulty/Rossmore beat Toomevara 8-17 to 0–6.

Meanwhile, in group 2 yesterday, Cashel were 1-18 to 3-9 winners over Nenagh, a result which means Cashel top the group.

The quarter-finals see first in group 1 play fourth in group 2 and second in group one play third in group 2.

That leaves the quarter-finals as Drom-Inch versus Nenagh, Annacarty will play Silvermines, Burgess/Duharra play Clonoulty/Rossmore and Cashel play Thurles Sarsfields.