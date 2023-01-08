Premier take the win in today’s Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup

Today was a great day for Tipperary GAA.

The Premier emerged victorious in both the Munster Hurling League and McGrath Cup outings.

Liam Cahill’s side welcomed Clare to MacDonagh Park in Nenagh, where it finished up on a final scoreline of 2-22 to 20 points in the Munster Hurling League.

At the same time, in football, David Power’s team traveled to Dungarvan this afternoon for the McGrath Cup.

The trip was a successful one as they return to the Premier following their defeat of Waterford at the Gold Coast, 2-14 to 7 points.