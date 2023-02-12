The Premier are on the road to Nowlan Park today to play Kilkenny in National Hurling League

Liam Cahill will learn a lot about his panel of players this afternoon, according to a former Tipp manager.

The Premier are on the road to Nowlan Park today to play Kilkenny in the National Hurling League.

Both sides come into the game off the back of respective opening round wins over Laois and Antrim.

Former Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan says Liam Cahill will learn more about his players this afternoon:

“We’ll know an awful lot more about ourselves.

“It’s brilliant from Liam Cahill’s perspective getting so many new players fighting for the jerseys and coming on and doing really well.

“The knowledge he will get out of Nowlan Park on Sunday will be a little bit more informative and there will be more at stake.

“The sight of that black and amber jersey chasing you down or you trying to chase it down, that brings out the best out of Tipp players.

“I’d imagine as a squad they will be absolutely chomping at the bit to get into this game.”

We’ll have live commentary of today’s game here on Tipp FM from 1.30pm with thanks to Colaiste Phobal – Roscrea College of Further Education.