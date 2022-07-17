Powerstown Park in Clonmel to host Stonethrowers Rally today

Powerstown Park in Clonmel will play host to horsepower of a different kind today.

The racecourse off the N24 is the service area for the Stonethrowers Rally which is taking place today with the stages in the Fethard area.

Deputy Clerk of the Course and Chairman of Tipperary Motor Club Declan O’Keefe says they’re lucky to have the use of Powerstown Park.

“It’s big enough to take the 150 crews – they’ll do service there throughout the day between the stages.

“It’s an ideal situation where the spectators can get in and get within 5 or 10 feet of the cars and indeed the crews.

“We’re very lucky with the calibre of the crews we have – including Josh Moffet who is leading the championship at the moment.”