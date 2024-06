The Tipperary senior camogie team continued their powerful run of form in the championship today.

Denis Kelly’s outfit led throughout to breeze past a struggling Limerick side.

The final score this afternoon in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale was Tipperary 7-18 – Limerick 0-06.

However the Premier’s last game of the group stages will be their hardest; they face second place Kilkenny next Saturday in the Ragg.