Power names unchanged starting fifteen for Carlow clash

David Power has named his Tipperary team to play Carlow in the National Football League.

The team is unchanged from the one which beat Cavan last weekend.

Michael O’Reilly is in goals with Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Jack Harney in the full-back line.

Robbie Kiely, Colm O’Shaughnessy and Kevin Fahey are in the half-back line whilst Conal Kennedy and Mark Russell partner in midfield.

Jack Kennedy lines out at centre forward and has Bill Maher and Teddy Doyle on the wings.

Conor Sweeney captains the side from full-forward and is partnered in attack alongside Sean O’Connor and Mikey O’Shea.

Promotion to Division Three is in Tipperary’s hands with a win on Sunday and a win against London guaranteeing a top two finish.

The game gets underway on Sunday in Semple Stadium at 3,45pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.

