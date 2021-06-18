Power: Lack of pre-season a factor in Tipp’s poor league campaign

The lack of pre-season activity could be partly to blame for Tipp’s relegation to Division 4 of the National Football League.

That’s one of the suggestions being put forward by manager David Power in the wake of the Premier’s loss last weekend at the hands of Longford in their relegation play-off.

While accepting that his sides performances simply weren’t good enough he feels Tipp needed a better preparation for the season:

“Tipp football always needed a very strong pre-season and we didn’t get that.

“Even though the lads were doing individual stuff, collectively we need to be at it.

“Maybe that’s a factor, again, I’d be clutching at straws here now as well.

“We haven’t changed anything noticeably different at training but you have to call a spade a spade, we can’t afford to be losing all the key players that we’ve lost and that’s the reality of it but we should definitely be showing a lot more energy than what we are doing.”