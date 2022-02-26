Power hopeful Tipp supporters will stay on in Semple Stadium for football clash with Sligo

Tipperary football manager David Power is calling on Tipp supporters to stick around for both games in FBD Semple Stadium this evening.

A double header in Thurles sees the senior hurlers taking on Dublin at 5pm, with the footballers clash with Sligo following that at 7pm.

David Power’s men are seeking their first win of their Division Four campaign following a draw and a loss in their opening two games.

Power says a win would do a lot for his sides’ confidence.

“There’ll be a bit of a crowd there as well – hopefully some of the Tipp public will stay on to see both teams play because we’re just mad anxious for a win.

We feel things are going well in training – if we could just get that win and build up the confidence and hopefully things will start motoring from then.

Throw-in is at 7pm with Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game in association with John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road, Clonmel.

We’ll also have coverage of the senior hurlers clash with Dublin in the National Hurling League at 5pm.

Our live commentary is in association with Specialist Technical Services, Block 10 Cleaboy Business Park, Waterford.