All to play for as teams vie for Séamus O’Riaian Cup

A fast start is what’s required for teams aiming to secure the lone promotion place to the Dan Breen Cup, according to Tipp FM hurling analyst Tom McGrath.

In the Séamus O’Riain Cup this year, Group 1 sees Burgess joined by Thurles and Kiladangan’s second teams, as well as Carrick Swans.

Group 2 includes Newport, Templederry, Silvermines and Clonakenny, and Group 4 sees last year’s runners-up Lorrha joined by Portroe, St Mary’s and Cashel.

A strong Killenaule side will be aiming to retain Dan Breen status by starting in Group 3 with Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Sean Treacys and Ballina.

Tom McGrath says that Killenaule will be dangerous with momentum:

“The more that Killenaule can get a bit of a roll on, the more that it will take to beat them.

“Killenaule’s problem is getting the start and if they get the bit between their teeth and keep their focus firmly on what they’re setting out to achieve.

“I suppose the first thing to achieve is get out of the group, then win Séamus O’Riain and get back up to Dan Breen.

“Realistically, on paper, and I know hurling is played on grass, as people will always tell you, that Killenaule would have the potential to beat a good few Dan Breen teams.”