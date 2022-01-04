Plans to mark success of Loughmore Castleiney

A Civic Reception to celebrate the achievements of Loughmore-Castleiney GAA is likely in the coming months.

Last month’s meeting of Thurles Municipal District heard the call for such an event to take place from local councillor Eddie Moran.

It seems that a Civic Reception will go ahead early this year, when restrictions allow.

The mid Tipperary club captured the imagination of GAA fans everywhere this year, when they won the County Senior Hurling and Football titles by a single point, just a year after losing both finals by the same margin.