A place in Clonmel Credit Union Premier League is on the line for two Tipp teams

A place in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League is on the line this afternoon.

Tipperary Town and Cahir Park finished on level points in Division One and will contest a playoff to determine the league champions today.

Kick-off is at 3pm in Aisling Park, Cullen.

Meanwhile, there’s four games in the Clonmel Credit Union Premier League.

St. Michael’s can move just a point behind league leaders Clonmel Town if they can beat Vee Rovers, Two Mile Borris are at home to Bansha Celtic and Clonmel Celtic play host to Cashel Town.

Due to a bereavement in Clonmel, the game between Peake Villa and Wilderness Rovers has been postponed