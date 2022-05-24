Peggy Colville and Orla O’Dwyer honoured with Tipp FM Sports Awards

A presentation ceremony took place in Clonmel yesterday evening to mark the Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month winners Orla O’Dwyer and Peggy Colville.

They were both awarded honoured for their dedication to sport and their achievements within their areas.

Fethard stalwart Peggy Colville has made an immense contribution to Community Games in Tipperary across many decades.

Particularly well known for the famed annual trip to Mosney, Peggy played an invaluable part in helping develop the sporting skills of many young people through the years.

Orla O’Dwyer has gone from strength to strength since her move to Australia to play Australian Rules football with the Brisbane Lions. Orla picked up the April Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month in association with the Talbot Hotel after securing an All Australian award for her playing skills down under.

Recovering from a recent shoulder injury, the former Tipp ladies football and camogie star returned down under earlier this month to prepare for the new season.

Orla’s parents, Brian and Mary, accepted the award on her behalf. Peggy Colville collected her award – inscribed by John Quirke Jewellers – at the same ceremony yesterday evening in the Talbot Hotel.

