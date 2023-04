Carrick on Suir’s Patrick O’Loughlin leads the Under 23 classification after the opening day of Rás Mumhan in Kerry.

Stage 1 was won by Thomas Springbett of Foran C.C who came home 8 seconds clear of the bunch.

O’Loughlin – who normally rides with Panduit Carrick Wheelers but is on the Munster Under 23 team for this weekend – was first U23 home and will wear the White Jersey on today’s stage from Killarney to Sneem.