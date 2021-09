Cashel got the better of Nenagh Ormond this afternoon in the Munster senior challenge cup.

The two Tipperary sides met in Nenagh in the quarter-finals where it ended 10-7 in favour of Cashel.

Nenagh’s Conor McMahon and Cashel’s Conor Cashman traded first half tries, leaving the sides 7-7 at half-time,

A Jack O’Rourke penalty in the second half proved the decisive score for Cashel.