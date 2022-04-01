Orla O’Dwyer’s Lions one game away from Grand Final

Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions are in AFLW preliminary final action overnight.

In what is essentially the women’s AFL semi-final, the defending champions take on Melbourne, with the winners qualifying for the Grand Final.

The Tipperary dual star’s had an impressive season down under, scoring six goals in 10 games and was nominated midweek for the All-Australian squad.

The action gets underway at 2.40am on Saturday morning, with the winner going on to play the Adelaide Crows or Fremantle in this year’s Grand Final.