One change to Tipperary team for trip to Cavan

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of Sunday’s National football League clash with Cavan.

David Power has made one change from the team that beat Wexford last weekend, with Ardfinnan’s Colm O’Shaughnessy coming in to replace Sean O’Connell at centre-back.

The team lines out with Michael O’Reilly in goals with Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and Jack Harney in the full-back line.

Joining Colm O’Shaughnessy in the half-back line is Kevin Fahey and Robbie Kiely whilst Conal Kennedy and Mark Russell partner in midfield.

Jack Kennedy is at centre-forward with Bill Maher and Teddy Doyle either side of him whilst the full-forward line is made up of Mikey O’Shea, Conor Sweeney and Sean O’Connor.

The game throws-in at 2pm on Sunday afternoon in Breffni Park and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Jim Strang and Sons, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

Tipperary squad to play Cavan: