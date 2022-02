Orla O’Dwyer suffered an injury whilst playing for the Brisbane Lions this morning.

The Tipperary dual star lined out for the Brisbane side in their win over the West Coast Eagles on a scoreline of 98-24.

O’Dwyer hurt her right shoulder whilst attempting a tackle in the third quarter.

The shoulder had been strapped going into the game and following an assessment from the medical team, she did not return to the field of play.