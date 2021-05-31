O’Donnell looking forward to experiencing rugby from ‘other side of the fence’

Tommy O’Donnell says he’s looking forward to enjoying rugby from the other side of the fence.

The Cahir native played his last game in Thomond Park on Friday night, in a 31 points to 27 win over Cardiff Blues.

The flanker is retiring from the sport at the end of the season, having played with Munster for fourteen years.

Tommy says he now looks forward to returning to Thomond Park as a fan:

“The Munster fans are just incredible.

“I can’t wait to see the stadium full again next year and just to attend and experience it from the other side of the fence and shout on the lads and see all these young talented players coming forward in Munster and see how they carry the torch forward.”