NUIG and IT Carlow qualify as group winners into Fitzgibbon quarters

Four colleges have booked their places in the Fitzgibbon Cup quarter finals so far after the final games in Groups A and B last night.

In Group A, NUI Galway secured top spot with a 0-23 to 0-14 win over UCC, but the Cork college also qualify.

In Group B, IT Carlow and DCU played out a draw with the Carlow college qualifying in top spot.

Waterford IT join them after a comprehensive 5-17 to 0-20 win against Maynooth University.

Tipp forward Jake Morris limped off for Maynooth in the second half with a hamstring injury.

There were also two games in the Sigerson Cup football quarter-finals last night, with UL beating Queen’s Belfast 2-12 to 0-13 and DCU edging out UUJ by 2-12 to 2-11.