Nenagh Celtic will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the NT & DL Premier Division tonight.

Currently leading Ballymackey by three points with a game in hand, Celtic host Thurles Town tonight as last year’s delayed campaign nears a conclusion.

Elsewhere tonight, Borroway Rovers host Moneygall and Lough Derg host Killavilla, with all games kicking off at 7.30pm.