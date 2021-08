The North Tipperary & District League Premier Division kicks off tonight after a very short pre-season.

Nenagh Celtic won the delayed 2020 season just last month, and will start their title defence away to Lough Derg this evening.

Borroway Rovers host BT Harps and Moneygall host Ballymackey, with all three games kicking off at 7pm.

Down south, the TS & DL will get its 2021/22 campaign underway this Sunday.