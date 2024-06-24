North Tipperary Senior Hurling Semi Finals Confirmed

The draw has been made for the semifinals of the Hibernian Inn North Senior Championships.

After their very tight victory over Roscrea yesterday, Toomevara have been rewarded with a tie against two-time reigning champions Nenagh Éire Óg.

The other fixture will see Templederry Kenyons facing Dan Breen champions Kiladangan.

These game will most likely be played on Sunday, July 7th with times to be confirmed later this week.

The top scorer competition is also on with county stars, Jake Morris and Sean Ryan, battling against each other on 2-6 and 2-3 from play respectively.