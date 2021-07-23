North Tipperary senior hurling championship draws made for possible 2021 competition

Draws for the North Tipperary senior hurling championship were made last night.

However, the competition will only take place if the Tipperary senior hurlers fail to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The divisional championship was not played last year amidst uncertainties surrounding the pandemic, with Kiladangan winning the last championship in 2019, defeating Borrisileigh in the final.

The draw for the 2021 championship is as follows:

Kiladangan vs Burgess,

Templederry vs Roscrea,

Toomevara vs Silvermines,

Lorrha vs Borrisileigh,

Newport vs Nenagh Éire Óg,

Ballina vs Kilruane MacDonaghs,

Portroe – a bye,

Kiladangan B -a bye.