Nicky English recommendation helps Tipp manager to make Johnny Enright addition

Tipperary Senior Hurling Manager Colm Bonnar has been praising the potential impact of new coach Johnny Enright in his backroom team.

The Thurles Sarsfields man joins the management as a Coach, having spent many years with UCD’s Fitzgibbon Cup team as well as county roles including with Meath this year.

Speaking on Extra Time here on Tipp FM last night, Colm Bonnar says Johnny got a glowing recommendation from Nicky English after their time working together in UCD.

Colm is excited about what he’ll bring to the team:

“Johnny’s probably one of the younger coaches coming through, and he’s been making a good name for himself on that side of it. He has some really good ideas in terms of trying to play to our strengths and trying to develop a style of play that will suit us.

“When I got talking to Nicky (English), he had great respect for Johnny. Nicky had used him for three years as Coach above at UCD. So Johnny can relate very well to players of that age group. Nicky thought he was, I don’t want to…, but he was saying he was a genius in terms of his thinking on the game and the whole lot.”

You can hear Colm Bonnar’s full interview with Ronan Quirke on Extra Time below, starting at 31.45: