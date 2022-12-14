Nicky English inducted to Munster GAA Hall of Fame

Three Tipperary men are to be honoured at this year’s Munster GAA awards.

The award ceremony takes place in Clonmel this weekend.

Hurling legend Nicky English is to be inducted into Munster GAA’s hurling hall of fame.

The Lattin-Cullen club man hurled 15 years for the Tipperary senior team, scoring 20-117 whilst winning two All-Ireland medals, five Munster medals, two National Hurling League medals and six All-Stars.

English also managed the Premier to All-Ireland glory in 2001.

Meanwhile, Martin Spain has been named Handball Person of the year.

Spain is the club secretary at Lahorna Handball Club outside Nenagh, he is also chairman of the North Tipperary Handball Board, a member of the Tipperary Juvenile Committee, and Tipperary delegate to the Munster Handball Council.

Martin coaches players in Lahorna and Nenagh Handball clubs and is currently involved with the Lahorna club’s development of building a new 40 x 20 handball court.

Finally, out-going Tipperary GAA County Secretary Tim Floyd is to also being honoured this weekend.

The Newport native began with Tipp GAA in 1987 as County Board Draw Administrator and became County Secretary in 2006.

His term came to an end this month and Tim will be given the Distinguished Service Award from Munster GAA this weekend.

