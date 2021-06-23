New faces could feature in Tipp championship

Tipperary’s inter-county hurling championship outlook will become clearer this weekend.

The Premier will play a Munster semi-final against the winners of Waterford and Clare, who meet in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Former Tipperary hurler Eamonn Corcoran believes Liam Sheedy will stick with his tried and trusted players come championship.

However, the JK Brackens clubman says there could be one or two players that can break into the starting fifteen:

“We might see Paddy Cadell, Bryan O’Mara or Brian McGrath breaking in, in three weeks time, which would be great for either of the guys to get a chance.

“Liam knows what he has with the 12 or 13 guys and with the big occasion that they will perform.”