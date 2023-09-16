Nenagh Ormond welcome Highfield in Munster Senior Challenge Cup

The Munster senior challenge cup continues today with one Tipperary team in action.
Nenagh Ormond welcome Highfield to New Ormond Park in their Pool A clash.
Action gets underway at 2.30pm.
Elsewhere, Ireland continue their Rugby World Cup adventure this evening when Andy Farrell’s side face Tonga.
Captain Johnny Sexton starts at out-half for Ireland, and he’ll be seeking 10-points to overtake Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s record points scorer.
Kick off in Nantes is at 8pm.
Today’s action begins in Bordeaux with Samoa against Chile from 2, while it’s a quarter to 5 start for Wales against Portugal in Nice.
Last night, New Zealand got their first win in Pool A with a commanding 71-3 bonus-point victory over Namibia.
The All-Blacks, who lost their opening match against France, ran in 11 tries in Toulouse.