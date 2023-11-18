Nenagh Ormond looking for 6th consecutive win in AIL

All three Tipperary AIL teams are hoping to continue their good form today.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond will look to stretch their winning streak to six-in-a-row in the league when they welcome Banbridge to New Ormond Park at 2.30pm.

However, they will be without Kevin O’Flaherty in the second row following an injury.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, Nenagh Ormond director of rugby John Long is hoping the lock won’t miss much game time:

“Kevin got a bad bang on the shoulder and we’re hoping it’s just bruising but he’s out for Saturday.

“Kevin’s a good guy, he’ll rehab it well and hopefully he won’t be out for too long.”

Elsewhere in Division 2A today, second placed Cashel will look to keep the pressure on Nenagh Ormond when they travel to play Barnhall at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, in Division 2C, following on from last week’s win over Omagh, Clonmel are in Mayo taking on Ballina at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile,

Jake Flannery helped Ulster move to the top of the URC table last night

The Tipp man starting at outhalf in a 24-points to 17 win at home to the Lions.

Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne are restored to the Munster pack for their meeting with the Stormers at Thomond Park this evening in the URC.