It was a good game in tough conditions for Nenagh ormond last night who sailed to victory over Shannon in their clash last night.

The scoreline finished a convincing 45 to 5 Nenagh victory after a number of scoring moments with 1st half tries by Matthew Burke, John O’Flaherty, Angus Blackmore, Brian O’Rourke with 2 converts from Charlie O’Doherty as well as 2nd half tries Willie Coffey x 2 and Charlie O’Doherty with all 3 converted by Charlie.