Nenagh Ormond, Cashel and Clonmel all in AIL action this afternoon

Three Tipperary teams are in AIL action this afternoon.

In Division 2A, Cashel are at home to Ballymena at 2.30pm whilst at the same time, Nenagh Ormond take on Queens University in Belfast.

Cashel will be looking to build on their away win over Queens last time out while Nenagh Ormond will be trying to bounce back from a 24-12 loss over Rainey Old Boys.

Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel travel to Derry to take on City of Derry, also at 2.30pm.

Clonmel will be looking for their first win of the season having had two draws and three losses from their opening five games.