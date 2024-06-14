Nenagh AFC Preparing For Tough Lawson Cup Final This Weekend

A North Tipperary soccer club are on the hunt for major honours this weekend.

Nenagh AFC will face Limerick Premier Division champions Aisling Annacotty in the Lawson Cup final this Saturday evening.

They reached the showpiece match after a comfortable 2-0 win over Janesboro two weeks ago where local players Alan Sheahan and Kieran Barr found the back of the net.

Speaking ahead of the final, Nenagh manager Mark McKenna says Sheahan will be a player to look out for in the final.

“He’s good on the ball, but his work rate off the ball and his all round energy. It’s something to be there to be looked at, in terms of intensity, aggression and just wanting to play football in as well. When we have the ball, it’s just second to none,” he says.

“He’s infectious and for such a small player he can go around thinking he’s 6 foot 3 and he’s only 5 foot. So he’s one of those type of lads.”

Kickoff on Saturday evening is at 6:30pm in Jackman Park, Limerick