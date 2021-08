Nenagh AFC and Newport Town will join the rest of Tipperary’s junior soccer clubs in getting their new seasons underway today and tomorrow.

The Limerick District League returns tonight after a 10-month hiatus since the last season was abandoned in the early stages due to the pandemic.

Nenagh AFC return to the Premier League with a game away to Coonagh at 6.30pm this evening.

Tomorrow, Newport Town start their Premier A League season with a a home game against Charleville, also at 6.30pm.