Carrick on Suir’s Michael O’Loughlin was an impressive winner of the men’s Individual Pursuit at the National Track Championship’s in Dublin yesterday.

The Evo Pro Racing rider won his qualifying round of the 4,000 metre event by 7 seconds at the Sundrive Road track.

He then went on to retain his title by clocking a time of 4 minutes 41.15 seconds in the final where he beat his teammate Conn McDunphy by over 9 seconds.