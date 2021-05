Murphy Crowe back in action for Irish 7s in England this weekend

Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe has been included in a 16-woman squad for this weekend’s International Rugby 7s.

After making her debut for the Ireland 15s side in the recent Six Nations, the Clanwilliam back returns to international action for the 7s side at St George’s Park in England.

Both the Men’s and Women’s Irish 7s sides will be competing at this tournament, which runs from Saturday until Monday.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad For International Rugby 7s:

Alex Kendellen (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Gavin Mullin (UCD)

Ian Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne)

Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge/Ulster)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College)(Captain)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)

Ben Moxham (Ballymena/Ulster)

Terry Kennedy (St Mary’s College)

Rory Scholes (Irish Sevens)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers)

Duran Krummeck (Irish Sevens)

Aaron Sexton (Malone/Ulster).

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad For International Rugby 7s:

Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster)

Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)

Amee Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster)

Méabh Deely (Blackrock/Connacht)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar/Railway Union/Leinster)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster)

Brittany Hogan (DCU/Ulster)

Emily Lane (Blackrock/Munster)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock/Ulster)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Leinster)

Grace Moore (Railway Union/IQ Rugby)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster)(Captain)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock/Connacht).

International Rugby 7s Schedule:

Saturday 15th May:

Men:

Ireland v Great Britain, 10am

Ireland v USA, 1pm

Great Britain v USA, 4pm

Women:

Ireland v France, 10.22am

Great Britain v France, 1.22pm

Great Britain v Ireland, 4.22pm

Sunday 16th May:

Men:

Ireland v USA, 10am

Great Britain v USA, 1pm

Great Britain v Ireland, 4pm

Women:

Great Britain v France, 10.22am

Ireland v France, 1.22pm

Great Britain v Ireland, 4.22pm

Monday 17th May:

Men:

Ireland v USA, 10am

Great Britain v Ireland, 1pm

Great Britain v USA, 4pm

Women:

Ireland v France, 10.22am

Great Britain v Ireland, 1.22pm

Great Britain v France, 4.22pm.