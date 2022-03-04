Munster team news: Barron retains starting role as Healy starts from the bench

One Tipperary man has been named to start for Munster in tomorrow’s URC clash with Dragons.

Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron continues his long spell of starts in the front-row, whilst Nenagh’s Ben Healy is among the replacements.

Jack Crowley starts at out-half and is one of four changes from the team that beat Edinburgh two weeks ago.

Shane Daly, Josh Wycherley and John Ryan all come in to the starting lineup.

The game kicks-off in Thomond Park at 5.15pm on Saturday evening.

Munster XV: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Alex Kendellen, John Hodnett, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.