Munster semi-final day for Tipp senior footballers

It’s Munster semi-final day for the Tipperary senior footballers this afternoon.

David Power’s men make the difficult trip to Killarney to play reigning All-Ireland champions Kerry in Fitzgerlad Stadium.

The Kingdom are overwhelming favourites for the game with the Premier last beating Kerry back in 1928.

Former Tipperary goalkeeper Philly Ryan says Tipp should play with some freedom today:

“From my point of view, I would see it as a free run, I’d see it as a free shot to go down and have a chance to show that you can perform.

“I don’t think we are going to get the result down there so I do believe the way you would approach it is go out and throw caution to the wind and have a good go at it.

“Play on your front foot, go for every ball, go for everything and just don’t hold back and play with a bit of belief. But what I would think and looking at the way our team is named I wouldn’t think that’s the way we are going to go at it.

“I would think we are going to go into a bit of a defensive mode.”

Throw-in is set for 4pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Clonmel.