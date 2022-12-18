Munster look for first win of Champions Cup campaign this afternoon

Munster will be looking for their first win of their Champions Cup campaign this afternoon.

Graham Rowntree’s side are across the pond taking on Northampton Saints with kick-off set for 1pm.

Jack Crowley, Keith Earls, Conor Murray and Jack O’Donoghue all come into the side following last weekend’s defeat to Toulouse.

For Northampton, they were beaten by reigning champions La Rochelle 46-12 last weekend.

Munster defense coach and Cashel man Denis Leamy says they are aware of the challenge facing them today:

“We’ve had a good chat around things that we need to improve on in terms of how we defend from maul phases and stuff like that and obviously the threat that Northampton are going to bring.

“They’re a side obviously that had a tough weekend last weekend but they’ve got a lot of quality in their team and they’re the best in terms of gainline attack in the Premiership at the moment so they are going to present challenges in many ways.”