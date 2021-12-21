Munster-Leinster St Stephen’s Day clash postponed due to Covid-19 cases

The St. Stephen’s Day clash of Munster and Leinster in the United Rugby Championship has been postponed.

It follows a number of new COVID-19 cases reported among the Leinster squad.

Leinster will resume training next Tuesday, with the aim of fulfilling their New Year’s Day game away to Ulster.

URC organisers say they will consider potential dates for the rearranged fixture.

Munster Rugby say season ticket holders will be contacted with options once there’s an update on the rescheduled fixture.

The province say, “the squad will continue to follow their training schedule this week and having completed their 2021 representation preparations will commence for Connacht in Round 9 on Saturday, January 1.”

In other rugby news today, Ultan Dillane is expected to link up with Ronan O’Gara and Donnacha Ryan at La Rochelle.

The Ireland lock confirmed today he will leave Connacht at the end of this season.

Dillane says the decision to leave the province is one of the hardest he’s ever made.