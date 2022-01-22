Munster Final day for Drom-Inch & Cashel Community School

Drom-Inch are aiming to retain their Munster senior camogie title this afternoon.

The three-in-a-row winning county champions take on Clare’s Scarriff-Ogonnelloe in today’s Munster decider.

Today’s game is a repeat of the 2019 Munster final, where the Clare side were 1-7 to 0-8 winners in Cappamore.

Throw-in today is at 3pm in Mallow.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line here on Tipp FM, Drom-Inch Manager Pat Ryan said they’re ready for another tilt at Munster glory:

“Preparations have gone very well for the last two weeks.

“The semi-final was a dog fight, no one can take away form that, the conditions were poor and we dug it out.

“Hopefully on Saturday I think the going should be a small bit firmer and look, we’ve adjusted along with the conditions for the last two weeks.

“The girls have really put in a super effort and we’ve trained really well.”

Elsewhere, a Tipperary school is also in Munster final action today.

Cashel Community School take on Coachford in the Munster Senior A schools camogie final.

Throw-in in Mahon is at 12pm.